FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Over the weekend, each Fayetteville Police Department patrol vehicle was outfitted with a custom decal that honors fallen officer Stephen Carr.

Donated by Kayla and Jamie Brink and specially crafted by McGinnis Signs, the decal is a constant reminder that Officer Carr is “Fallen But Never Forgotten” as is seen on the design.

Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department

The Fayetteville Police Department’s full Facebook post is below.