Fayetteville plans to move forward despite voted-down driveway regulation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An ordinance that would’ve regulated the size of driveways in Fayetteville was voted down, and the city wants to move forward in addressing some of the problems it hoped to answer with the ordinance.

Andrew Garner is the City Planning Director for Fayetteville and said the main goal of the ordinance was to preserve the historical appearance seen in downtown homes. He said the planning commission is looking at ways to work with the city council and home builders to still meet that goal despite a driveway regulation ordinance being eliminated at a city council meeting Monday.

“We need to focus on coming up with different strategies and codes to make sure that, as our neighborhoods grow, they are built in the way that we really intended them to,” Garner said.

Garner said there were several good ideas introduced at Monday’s meeting that’ll be taken into consideration as the city attempts to find ways to protect Fayetteville homes’ distinct appearance. One is an incentive idea in which buildings complying with the city’s home-building guidelines could go through a quicker, more-streamlined permit process.

But as for driveway regulations, Garner said he doesn’t expect them to be revisited anytime soon.