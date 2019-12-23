Fayetteville police arrest 18-year-old for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An 18-year-old man from Fayetteville was arrested on Saturday and is facing a charge of attempted murder.

Cambron Laney, 18, is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to the reports of a shooting on July 25.

A juvenile at the residence said Laney brandished two pistols and held them to his throat and threatened to “blow his head off.”

The juvenile stated they fought over the guns while Laney was firing them at him. At one point, the juvenile was on the ground and Laney fired multiple rounds at him.

Laney is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on January 17.