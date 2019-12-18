Fayetteville Police Chief thanks community for support after officer’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds posted a letter to Facebook thanking the community for the outpouring of support following Officer Stephen Carr’s death.
Read the letter from the chief below:
To our community:
On behalf of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department, please accept our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love, compassion, prayers, food and acts of random kindness EVERYONE has provided to us since last Saturday’s tragic event. We have been blessed with the benevolence and support from citizens, schools, our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, firefighters, medical professionals, and many businesses and organizations. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude, and we are so grateful for each and every one of you.
The ambushed killing of Officer Stephen Carr is the worst thing the Fayetteville Police Department has ever experienced. You’ve given us much needed strength to forge ahead to continue to proudly serve and protect the City of Fayetteville, and I want to thank you in advance for your continued support.
We are fortunate and grateful to serve such a supportive community.Mike Reynolds, Chief of Police