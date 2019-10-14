Fayetteville police collect coats for kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As the weather cools, the Fayetteville Police Department is collecting gently used winter clothing for children in need.

The annual Cops and Coats for Kids event took place at the Walmart on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville on Sunday.

For the past three years, officers have set up outside the store to accept donations of coats, hats, and gloves.

All items will be given to children with the Boys and Girls Club, Fayetteville Public Schools, CASA, and LifeSource.

“There are a lot of people in our community that do need this, and this is just one way to help give back,” said Corporal Tiffney Lindley.

If you missed the event on Sunday, it’s not too late to donate. The Fayetteville Police Department is accepting drop-off donations at the police station this week.