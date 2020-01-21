Fayetteville Police Department asks city council for new cars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department asked the City Council for new police vehicles.

Sergeant Tony Murphy said after years of wear and tear it’s time to replace 10 of the department’s tahoes.

Murphy said the SUV is cheaper to maintain and one of the better vehicles for officers to use.

The new fleet would cost $342,000 and has already been approved in the city budget.

“They can go places that a charger or a crown or a vehicle that’s close to the ground. They have a lot of clearance. The officers are sitting higher, they can see better. It’s just overall a better patrol vehicle,” he said.

FPD asked the City Council for final approval tonight.