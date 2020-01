BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Statistics show tourism continues to boom in Bentonville. People in the city's tourism department said they hope new attractions and bike trails will bring in even more people over the coming years.

In 2006, the city's tourism budget was about $650,000. Now, that number has increased to $2.8 billion, said Kalene Griffith, the president and CEO of Visit Bentonville.