FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department released a moving tribute to fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds called his murder “the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department.”

Since the tragedy, the department has seen an outpouring of support from across the country.

The Fayetteville Police Department released this tribute on its Facebook page highlighting the type of person Carr was and how his memory will live on.