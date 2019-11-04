Fayetteville Police Department seeks national reaccreditation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking a national reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

A team of assessors from CALEA will arrive November 4, 2019, to examine all aspects of the Fayetteville Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

Verification by the team that Fayetteville Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

Accreditation strengthens and an agency’s accountability within the agency and the community, through

CALEA’s standards for law enforcement agencies and its accreditation programs are recognized as benchmarks for professional law enforcement agencies. Accreditation is a means for developing or improving agency relationships with the community.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

The session will be conducted in the Fayetteville District Courtroom located at 176 South Church Avenue in Fayetteville.