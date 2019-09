FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a free car seat giveaway and install event.

The event will be September 4th from 3-6 p.m. This is by appointment only if you need a free seat.

If you have your own car seat to be checked or installed, you can come by at any time.

Please call 479-575-8338 to make an appointment and get location information.