FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man was shot just before 4 a.m. at 625 N. Betty Jo Drive.

The man was taken to Washington Regional for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A motive to why the man was shot is still being investigated, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.