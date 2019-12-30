Fayetteville police officers justified in officer-involved shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney says the two officers’ actions were justified in the officer-involved shooting on December 7.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s findings related to the killing of Officer Stephen Carr on December 7, 2019.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and determined Fayetteville police officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce will remain on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed and reviewed by Chief Reynolds in accordance with Fayetteville Police Department policies and procedures.