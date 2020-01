FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police and Central EMS are responding to a person shot Friday evening.

Officials responded around 4:50 p.m. to an apartment in the 2700 block of North Club Drive.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The preliminary investigation leads police to believe the shooting was accidental.

