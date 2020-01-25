Fayetteville Police search for missing and endangered man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is searing for a missing and endangered man.

William Bradford, 94, was last seen at approximately 2:15 PM when he left his residence in Fayetteville.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy colored suspenders, blue jeans and an Apple Watch.

Bradford is driving a 2012 Red Toyota Corolla with North Carolina vehicle license CJA 6163.

Bradford suffers from memory loss, confusion, paranoia and takes numerous medications.

He has short white hair and weighs 150lbs. If you see Mr. Bradford please contact the police department.