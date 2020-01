FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man and woman in a financial identity fraud case, according to a Facebook post.

The department says it needs help identifying two individuals pictured below. Police say they want to speak with them about a fraud case that happened at Walmart North in Fayetteville on October 26, 2019.







If you have any information, call Detective Lawson at (479) 587-3520.