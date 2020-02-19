Teaching kitchen in the works for Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Library members can look forward to a home-cooked meal while diving into a good book.

A teaching kitchen is in the works at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Not only will it serve meals to those visiting the library but it will bring teaching opportunities to local high school students, private events, and community members.

“Everywhere from little kids being taught how to make a healthy little snack to our active aged population, helping them learn how to make meals on a budget and various things like that,” Executive Dir., Fayetteville Public Library David Johnson said.

High school programs in the teaching kitchen will allow students to graduate with an Associate’s Degree in the Culinary Arts.