Fayetteville Public Schools host convocation for educators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 1,500 educators came together to kick off the 2019 school year.

Fayetteville Public Schools District held their annual convocation this morning.

Teachers and staff were celebrating and recognizing their accomplishments and looking forward to the new school year.

Fayetteville’s Superintendent John L. Colbert says it’s important for teachers to know they make a difference in the lives of others.

“We’re really excited about the teacher plan so every staff member knows exactly what we stand for: That is to make a difference in the lives of every kid. Notice how I said that, every kid, because that’s what we’re here for,” Colbert says. “We never know if you’re going to change that life of that one particular student.”

The first day for Fayetteville students is next Tuesday, August 13.