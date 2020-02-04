Fayetteville Public Schools looking to improve school buildings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Public School district is asking the public to approve a bond restructuring.

This would generate roughly $111 million for the district with no tax increase for residents.

Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert says after doing an assessment of the schools in the district, it was found that most of the buildings need work, including HVAC, roof, lighting, and plumbing upgrades.

“Kids have a tendency to do well when they walk into an upgraded building,” Dr. Colbert said. “They feel good about themselves, they feel proud of where they are, because remember, that’s like home to them.”

Dr. Colbert also says the money would go toward a new school that’s needed due to the growth expected in the city over the next several years. These changes are part of the strategic plan for student success.

“Education is a very important aspect to the growth of a city,” Dr. Colbert said. “Because you want a well-educated group of citizens when they graduate from school so they can go into the community and be productive citizens.”

Early voting starts February 4 and goes until February 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Washington County clerk’s office, 280 North College Avenue. Election day is Tuesday, February 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following poll locations.