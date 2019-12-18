Fayetteville Public Schools offers free lunch to minors during winter break

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, 6-year-old elementary school students go through the lunch line in the school’s cafeteria in Paducah, Ky. Nearly a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to reduce the number of people who get food stamps. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis finding as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Public Schools will offer free lunch to minors during the winter holiday break, according to a release from the school’s child nutrition department.

Meals will be served at the Owl Creek School on various dates in December and January.

The lunches are free to anyone 18 years of age or younger. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.75.

Owl Creek School is located at 375 N. Rupple Rd. in Fayetteville and will serve free lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Service dates: December 2019: 26, 27, 30 and 31; and in January 2020: 2, 3 and 6, 7, and 8.

Meals will be made available to Fayetteville and non-Fayetteville residents.

“It’s our pleasure to offer free lunch to Fayetteville and non-Fayetteville residents,” said Ally Mrachek, director of Child Nutrition for Fayetteville Public Schools. “If out-of-town family members are visiting Fayetteville during the holiday break, they are welcome to come to Owl Creek School, and we’ll feed the whole family.”

The program is estimated to serve lunch to nearly 200 children each day of the winter break.