Fayetteville ranked among best in U.S. for truck drivers

The NWA city has more jobs for truck drivers and higher salaries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas is one of the best places in the country for truck drivers to pursue a career, according to AdvisorSmith.com.

The AdvisorSmith study looked at 384 cities across the U.S. to see how the job market looks for people who drive heavy and tractor-trailer trucks.

Fayetteville takes the top spot in the large city category (regional populations of 500,000 or more). The city’s close proximity to the Walmart Home Office helped it reach number one.

The study also shows that Fayetteville has an abundance of trucking jobs – triple the national average. The median salary of $48,790 is also above the national average.

Here’s AdvisorSmith’s list of top ten best large cities for truck drivers:

1. Fayetteville, AR

2. Memphis, TN

3. Youngstown, OH

4. Greensboro, NC

5. Scranton, PA

6. Jackson, MS

7. El Paso, TX

8. Des Moines, IA

9. Chattanooga, TN

10. Lakeland, FL

Joplin, Missouri, also did well in the AdvisorSmith study. It’s ranked number one for midsized cities.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list, and read the full report from AdvisorSmith.