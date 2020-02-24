Fayetteville Roots Festival announces 2020 lineup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Roots Festival has announced its musical performance lineup for 2020.

Musical acts scheduled to perform include Shovels & Rope, Bettye Lavette, Mandolin Orange, The Lone Bellow, Cha Wa, and many more.

Courtesy: Fayetteville Roots Festival

The multi-day music and food festival will take place from August 26 to August 30, 2020, featuring multiple music stages and culinary events.

Organizers say the word “roots” is used intentionally to describe both the music and food of the festival.

The festival features a musical style that is diverse and rooted in many uniquely American musical styles such as Folk, Blues, Bluegrass, Jazz, Country, and more. The festival also supports local farmers, chefs, and restaurants, focusing on locally grown produce, locally raised meats and locally produced products from the Ozarks Fayetteville Roots Festival website

For the full lineup of artists and ticket information, visit the Fayetteville Roots Festival website.