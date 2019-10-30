Fayetteville School District seeking $111M in improvements

There will be no tax increase if voters approve the plan, according to city administrators

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local school district is asking voters to approve multi-million dollar improvements.

The Fayetteville School District is seeking $111 million to maintain and improve its district buildings. The money would come from restructuring eight bond issues.

There will be no tax increase if voters approve the plan, according to city administrators. The board will host a special meeting to discuss recommendations and will vote on the recommendations during a meeting Nov. 21.

Those selected upgrades will be voted on in a bond election in February.





