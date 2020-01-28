Fayetteville school district to hold special election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville school district will soon hold a special election to help renovate its schools.

The district called for a special election to approve the restructuring of eight bonds. The money will be used to upgrade all the facilities in the district and build a new school.​

Fayetteville school board President Justin Eichmann said all buildings were assessed last year.

Crews inspected roofing, foundations, plumbing and electrical systems.​ They found renovations are needed district-wide.

​On February 11th, voters will be asked to approve the restructuring of eight existing bonds, which Eichmann said is like refinancing your home. ​The goal is to get better rates on the bonds which would give the district $111 million to improve the buildings. ​The district will not be asking for a millage increase for these projects.

Eichmann said some schools are more than 50 years old and all have different needs.​ “This will be a vote that will impact our students for decades to come, not only with the new facility but the upgrades to the existing facilities so it is something we are excited about, something that the board is excited about and the administration. It’s something that we are working hard to inform voters about.​”

Eichmann said the renovations will also address the continued growth in the district with the addition of a new school. An informational session is being held on Friday, February 7th, at 4pm at the Fayetteville public library. ​

The special election will be on February 11, 2020.