Fayetteville schools considering doing away with continuous school calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Several Fayetteville schools are considering changing from a continuous calendar back to a traditional one. Parents of Happy Hollow students, the Fayetteville superintendent and other school officials will be there for the 6pm informational meeting Monday night.

The Fayetteville School District currently has three schools on that calendar Happy Hollow and Asbel Elementaries and Owl Creek school. Students on a continuous schedule have two weeks of breaks different from the traditional calendar.​ At this time, the district is considering turning two of those schools back to a traditional calendar.​ Superintendent John L Colbert said Asbel and Owl Creek conducted surveys with parents and the result favored a traditional calendar.​They also found an increase in absences, and kids not taking advantage of the intercession activities available to them. Once a survey is done, the district will go over all of the data collected and decide if they will approve the proposal.

​Jody Harris, a parent of four, said it’s been very frustrating having kids with opposite schedules.​

“I don’t understand as why as one school district we wouldn’t be on one calendar, it feels like a school being left out on this island to be the only one school to be on this calendar. It creates some inconvenience for parents.”

The district decided to hold a meeting for the Happy Hollow community after parents voiced concerns for not being considered for a calendar change. ​Colbert said a change of schedule is being considered at the schools’ requests and not the district.

At the meeting, parents will learn their options and a survey will be sent to gather more information. ​An assessment of Happy Hollow’s performance will be made to determine if the continuous calendar is the right fit.

​Happy Hollow has been on the continuous calendar since 1996. If the schedule change is approved, it would start in the next academic year​