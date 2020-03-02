Fayetteville shoppers soon may see a 10 cent fee on plastic, paper bags

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City Council of Fayetteville is mulling over the possibility of implementing a 10 cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags to encourage shoppers to be more environmentally conscious.

The council will meet Tuesday to discuss the proposal which would only apply to businesses greater than 10,000 square feet.

Large supermarkets and pharmacies such as Target and Walgreens would fall in this category, but small businesses like ethnic grocery stores and hardware stores would not be impacted by the change.

This proposal follows a decision made by the city council in June to conduct an in-depth study on the use of plastic bags in the area.