Fayetteville traffic alert! Parts of Dickson St. will be closed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — For the next couple of weeks, parts of Dickson Street will be closed.

The intersection of Dickson Street and West Avenue is blocked off because crews are renovating the Old Hog Haus Brewing Company building.

The closure is in effect 24 hours a day until the end of the year.

Drivers will not be able to turn onto West Avenue at the intersection of West and Dickson Street.

West Avenue will be closed to all traffic Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to find alternate routes and follow marked detours.