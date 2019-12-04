Fayetteville woman frustrated over fence crashes

"My goal is safety as far as the community goes," Carrie Clark said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville woman is wanting the city to step in after three cars plowed through her fence.

People need to abid by the speed limit or else someone is going to be seriously hurt or killed. Carrie Clark

Courtesy of Carrie Clark

Carrie Clark has lived off Broyles Avenue in Fayetteville since 2009.

“Just in the 10 years we’ve lived here, this is the third time our fence has been ran through by a car,” she said. “We aren’t the only ones, our neighbors across the street have the same problem.”

Clark said last week’s accident was by far the worst and now she fears for her neighborhood’s safety.

“It’s dangerous for kids, she said. “A lot of our neighbors won’t let their kids walk along Broyles on the sidewalk even though it’s further from the road than most sidewalks.”

Just because of the sheer danger of traffic that’s coming by. Carrie Clark

Clark said it’s rare that anyone ever stays on their side of the road.

Clark said she has reached out to the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) multiple times.

“I’ve even private messaged the mayor and actually tagged him on my most recent post in regards to this accident,” she said.

Below is her post:

KNWA reached out to Fayetteville City leaders and the police department.

City of Fayetteville Communications & Marketing Director Susan Norton said she has not personally heard any complaints in the Broyles Avenue area, but would be asking around to see if anyone else has.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the FPD said the department gets complaints all the time about speeding, but he too, hasn’t heard of any in the Broyles area.

“When you brought it to my attention we immediately got the wheels turning,” he said.

He said police will try to help address the problem by adding speed signs.

“Anyone that’s speeding in the Weddington and Broyles area can expect that officers will be at out there enforcing speed (violations).”

Sgt. Murphy said he wants to stress the problems Clark sees on Broyles Avenue falls on the drivers.

“That curve is there for a reason,” he said. “It’s to slow people down and when people don’t pay attention and they don’t see the curve they go straight toward the fence.”

Let’s have some respect for the people in this residential area and pay attention to our driving. Sgt. Tony Murphy, Fayetteville Police Department

Clark hopes something changes soon before the problems she sees on Broyles Avenue turn into tragedy.

“I would rather be on the front side of preventing an accident rather than be on the backside of reacting to an accident,” she said. “I just don’t want someone to get hurt in order for something to be done.”