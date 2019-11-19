Fayetteville’s $50M library expansion opens in late 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Public Library expansion project is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2020.
The upgrade cost is $50 million, of that amount $27 million is paid for by taxpayers based on city-wide 2016 millage elections. “The remaining $23 million is currently being raised through private donations,” said Marketing and Communications Director Steve Litzinger.
The 82,000 additional square feet will add a 700-seat multipurpose venue, an innovation center and more space for youth services.