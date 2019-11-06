Fayetteville’s stormwater plan is in its initial phase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville’s city council voted unanimously on a resolution to pay no more than $150,000 for additional services related to a stormwater study for flood management and water quality.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, November 5, the city agreed to continue using Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering, Inc.

It’s no secret that the city of Fayetteville has had problems with stormwater runoff, in part due to the city’s aging infrastructure and system maintenance, according to a flood management study. To avoid future drainage issues the city outlined some options: ecosystem preservation, well-maintained infrastructure/facilities, and a financially sustainable City government.

Study Timeline:

In January, the city gave three purposes of the study for “sustainable funding for stormwater management, reduce flooding, and protect water quality.” The consultant will:

Review the City’s existing stormwater system and program

Collect input from the City Council, staff, and citizen stakeholders regarding the current state, and the necessary/desired future state of stormwater programs in the City

Develop options for funding, based on the current and desired future states of the program, and present those options to the City Council for consideration

Jan. 8, 2019 City Council Committee meeting. Study for flood management and water quality funding report. Read here.

About Jacobs Engineering, Inc.

The company is based in Dallas, Texas and was established in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs. The company has more than 50,000 employees globally and an annual revenue of $12 billion, according to its website. The current Chair/CEO is Steve Demitriou. The company’s mission is “to be the world’s premier design, engineering, construction, and technical services firm delivering end-to-end innovative solutions that provide superior value to our clients,” according to Jacobs.com website.

Flyer created by the city to identify that the study is underway and to point out the potential services to be provided, and possible rate structure. 7/2019.

The study by Jacobs Inc. is expected to provide recommendations for the creation of a “Stormwater Utility Fee” and a budget adjustment. Any increases that would be passed to the residents would be determined at a later date.

In Arkansas, there are two cities with stormwater fees: Hot Springs has a residential flat rate of $4.25 a month and a tiered rate for commercial areas. Bryant has a monthly flat fee of $3 per month and $6 per month for industrial and commercial accounts.

The City of Fayetteville provides information on “Stormwater Quality.” This tells consumers about watersheds and drainage, managing stormwater on your property, how to create rain gardens and rain barrels. Click here for more information.