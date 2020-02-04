FEMA Aid denied leaves Carroll Electric Company with hefty bill

The company says it racked up $4 million dollars worth of damages from October's storm.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Carroll Electric Company is left to foot a $4 million bill after FEMA denies disaster aid for Benton Co. following the October tornadoes.

Cory Smith with the electric company says that storm broke more than 370 poles around the county.

He says electric companies depend on the disaster aid to help reimburse the cost of rebuilding what was damaged in major disasters.

Benton Co. Public Safety Administrator Robert McGowen says they’re filing an appeal. He claims the county sustained more than $6 million in damages.

Fema provides aid at around $4.5 million but the agency claims the county missed that threshold by $120,000.

“The good thing is it’s not going to have any baring impact on our electric rates – like our members aren’t going to see their rates go up on account of FEMA denying the governors request for FEMA funds,” Smith said.



Smith says the accounting department is making sure no other costs need to be added to its assessment.