FEMA tours damage in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — FEMA officials are in Benton County today touring damage from tornadoes on Monday, October 21.

Public Safety Administrator for Benton County Robert McGowen said FEMA is in Northwest Arkansas assessing the damages from the tornadoes that tore through Benton County.

Officials are in Rogers scoping out damages, as well as meeting with city departments like road, street and electric crews.

This comes a week after the State Department was out assessing its own damage report.

The damage assessment is for public assistance. Any FEMA aide will go towards the city and county departments.