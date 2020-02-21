Fever or not: you’re contagious with the flu

Advanced Nurse Practitioner Ellen Sheppard with Northwest Health said you can absolutely spread the virus even if you don't have a fever.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Local schools are reporting an increase in students testing positive for the flu without a fever.

Sheppard said they have seen a lot of cases recently where people are testing positive for the flu, but are only showing common cold symptoms.

She said this a prime example of why people need to take every sickness seriously and not send their kids to school or go to work with an illness.

It’s important to protect others by staying home and making sure you’re well before going in and exposing yourself to an environment where you can come in close contact with others and make them sick as well. ELLEN SHEPPARD, ADVANCED NURSE PRACTITIONER

Sheppard said aside from getting a flu vaccine, make sure you wash your hands and stay home when you’re sick.