Financial experts say interest rates are plummetting amid coronavirus concerns

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Financial experts say people can save hundreds of dollars right now with how low interest rates are amid coronavirus concerns.

Brett Kirkpatrick and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas from California a little over a year ago.

“I did some research on my own obviously knowing the economic state of where we’re at,” Kirkpatrick said. “Looking at the whole landscape of everything it made sense now to go ahead and do a re-fi [refinance].”

Rich Allensworth with Rock Mortgage has been in the business for 8 years.

He told Kirkpatrick that interest rates are plummeting as coronavirus concerns continue to grow, so he [Kirkpatrick] decided to refinance his home — a move he said saves him more than three-hundred dollars a month.

Allensworth said the phones have been falling off the hook with people, like Kirkpatrick, asking about refinancing.

“Overall in the industry applications for refinances have been up to 79%,” he said. “We’ve seen that or greater in our office.”

Aside from reducing the amount of time you have on a loan or reducing your monthly payment.

Allensworth said if you’ve been putting off buying a house, the time is now.

“With the interest rates being so low you can get the best deal that you’re going to get on your monthly payment if you purchase a house now,” he said.

Allensworth said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity — that Kirkpatrick said he’s glad he jumped on.

“It’s all about really at the end of the day when you get paid, what you have left that you can spend to improve your quality of life for you and your family,” Kirkpatrick said.

Allensworth recommends speaking to a mortgage or real estate professional before making large financial decisions.

He also said it’s important before you make any sudden decisions, you make sure it’ll benefit you.

An example he gave was if you’re going to be moving soon, refinancing might not be for you.

“If the closing cost fees could be paid in less than you know two or three years I want to make sure that the borrower is going to be in the house for that long,” he said.

He said if you’re happy where you’re at and think you’re going to be here for a while, refinancing will probably be there if the cost savings are there.

If you have a 30-year fixed mortgage, and you’ve been in your house for 10 years and you’ve been paying on the house for 10 years, Allensworth said you might look at a 15-year fixed mortgage because those rates are extremely low.

“You can knock five years off of your home payment plan and still keep your payment close to the same,” he said. “It’s crazy how much money you can save by doing that.”

No matter what, Allensworth said it’s at least worth a call to someone who knows about finances because it doesn’t cost a dime and could ultimately save you hundreds of dollars a month.