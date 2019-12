No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Bella Vista fire crews battle a large house fire Friday morning near Lake Brittany.

The home is located east of Lake Brittany in Bella Vista at 1 Fleming Circle.

According to Bella Vista dispatch, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.





Bella Vista Fire and EMS are responding to the blaze. Pea Ridge Fire Department was called to help assist.

