DYER, Ark. (KNWA) — A nine-unit apartment complex in Dyer is considered a total loss after the Dyer Fire Department in addition to Crawford County Fire Department Districts 1, 2 and 7 responded to the blaze.

Mayor Gary Baxter commented on the fire and praised the efforts of local emergency response teams as well.

The fire is now under control and residents of the apartment complex are getting appropriate medical treatment.