PHOTOS: Firefighters work massive fire in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Firefighters in Benton County are currently working a fire in Bentonville.

According to Benton County dispatch, the fire is located at 1900 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville.

The address is for United Industries.

Fire crews are responding. Please avoid the area.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools says kids at Washington Junior High and Apple Glen Elementary will stay inside for recess but are not evacuating at this time.

According to Ashley Siwiec with Rogers Public Schools, students are staying inside.

Wright also said that four schools in the area are currently without power. Those schools are Washington Jr. High, Apple Glen Elementary, Old High Middle, R.E. Baker Elementary.

LaMia Jenkins with Walmart says the MLK Building was evacuated after police directed them to.

Jenkins says The Sam Walton Development Center was not evacuated but employees can leave if they choose to.

An emergency alert for air quality was sent to some phone users saying potentially irritable smoke was moving into Rogers.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:There is a large plastics plant in Benton County experiencing a fire today. If you see… Posted by Springdale Fire Department on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

We will update this story when more information becomes available.