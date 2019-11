FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Walmart Foundation is supporting student success at the University of Arkansas with a $5 million grant for the new Student Success Center.

The center will serve the entire campus as a centralized comprehensive academic support unit, and the program staff within the center will initiate contact with students during the summer before their first year. This connection will continue as students move toward careers or professional and graduate programs and include financial, academic and social support.