First northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary officially open

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The seventh medical marijuana dispensary in the state is officially open, right here in northwest Arkansas.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville held a soft opening on Wednesday (August 7), when six pounds of product were sold before the grand opening on Friday (August 9).

Spokesperson for the Alcoholic Beverage Control division, Scott Hardin said this is the second largest opening day in the state after Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs.

Superintendent for the dispensary, Buddy Wayne said this is just the beginning.

“We think the impact will be slow,” Wayne said. “It takes a while to get the word around. But when the community hears from the patients, they hear the healing that takes place with the patients, the community will be 100% behind medical marijuana.”

Patient Mike Merrill was in line hours before doors opened at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. He said before the center, he was buying marijuana off the street to help deal with his chronic pain.

He wants people to understand what a big deal this dispensary is to people like him.

“Come walk a day in my shoes,” Merrill said. “Pain. Chronic. Every step. Sit down, it hurts. Stand up it hurts. Lay down it hurts. God made herb, man made pills. Who are you going to trust?”

The ReLeaf Center is located at 9400 E McNelly Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712 and is open:

Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.