First Razorback game proves eventful despite close call

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorback football team started off its season with a 20-13 victory despite a valiant effort from Portland State, an FCS opponent. While fans wanted to see a blowout, they were simply content to witness a victory.

“Our quarterback did good, and we’re 1-0, about to be 2-0,” said Austin Ramsey, a young fan who was pleased with the performance.

The Razorbacks (1-0) have already matched half their win total from last season. With new pregame festivities and a new policy that allows the sale of alcohol inside the stadium. There were plenty of things on the field that made fans hopeful for the conference slate.

“I think Rakeem Boyd did really good,” said Cortney Winston, a University of Arkansas senior. “I liked the way he played today, but there was just not an urgency.”

Most fans expected a blowout, but an offense that clearly was working out early-season struggles didn’t deliver for much of the game.

“I wasn’t very impressed,” said Sean Rhomberg, a UA junior. “I was hoping for more of a 40, 50-point win on these guys instead of what we got, 20-13.”

Still, there were many fans who think it’s difficult to gauge the team’s effectiveness this early in the season.

“There were some mistakes made out there, but it’s nothing you wouldn’t expect for the first game,” said Lucas Gartman, a Razorback fan.

The Razorbacks play Ole Miss next week in Oxford, Mississippi.