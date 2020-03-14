First responders COVID-19 response

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Fayetteville first responders are now being screened for signs of COVID-19 before every shift.

Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart said they are taking several measures like practicing social distancing to not further spread the virus.​

Fayetteville Fire Chief Brad Hardin said as of Friday, all of his firefighters are being screened at the start of every shift.​ This includes taking their temperatures and going through a questionnaire to make sure they are fit to work. ​

Central EMS is also screening its crews.​ Stewart said they are following the guidelines set by the CDC.​ They also plan to avoid having all responders enter a building in locations with high risk residents to limit any unnecessary exposure.​

​”We don’t know what we came in contact with 5 mins ago and what we don’t want to do is take that into a nursing home or healthcare facility… so we are limiting our access,” said Stewart.

​First responders are also stocked with extra gloves, eye protection and masks.

If a patient is exhibiting flu like symptoms or coughing, first responders plan to put a mask on them to limit any spread of germs.