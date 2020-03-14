First responders COVID-19 response

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Fayetteville first responders are now being screened for signs of COVID-19 before every shift.
Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart said they are taking several measures like practicing social distancing to not further spread the virus.
Fayetteville Fire Chief Brad Hardin said as of Friday, all of his firefighters are being screened at the start of every shift. This includes taking their temperatures and going through a questionnaire to make sure they are fit to work.
Central EMS is also screening its crews. Stewart said they are following the guidelines set by the CDC. They also plan to avoid having all responders enter a building in locations with high risk residents to limit any unnecessary exposure.
”We don’t know what we came in contact with 5 mins ago and what we don’t want to do is take that into a nursing home or healthcare facility… so we are limiting our access,” said Stewart.
First responders are also stocked with extra gloves, eye protection and masks.
If a patient is exhibiting flu like symptoms or coughing, first responders plan to put a mask on them to limit any spread of germs.