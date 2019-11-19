Five injured in Fort Smith house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Five people were injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith police responded to assist the Fort Smith Fire Department in a structure fire call at the 800 block of N. 35th St around 3:15 a.m.

Shortly after arrival, officers and firefighters discovered multiple victims, including four juveniles and one adult female, inside of a home.

The five inside the home were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names are being withheld at this time pending family notifications, according to Mitchell.

