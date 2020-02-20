‘Fixer to Fabulous’ renewed for Season 2

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An HGTV series following a Bentonville couple as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas has been renewed for Season 2, the network announced on Thursday.

HGTV ordered 13 more episodes of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ with Dave and Jenny Marrs, set to premiere in Fall 2020.

The series also follows the Marrs as they raise their five young children and manage their family farm.

“It all was filmed here in Northwest Arkansas, all homes, they’re ten episodes that will start tonight and go until Christmas every Tuesday. It’s all local, like local craftsmen, local contractors. It’s me, the sub contractors and it’s all in Northwest Arkansas, so we’re really excited to highlight the area,” Dave Marrs said during a season 1 premiere event in Bentonville last October.