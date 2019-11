FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville based Smokehouse Players are set to open the curtain on Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman's 'Night, Mother' on Thursday, November 14th.

Audiences will get a gripping glimpse into this complicated, but poignantly real mother-daughter relationship, as the character Thelma desperately tries to stop her daughter before it's too late. Terry Vaughan and Director Jules Taylor stopped by KNWA Today to share more about the upcoming stage debut.