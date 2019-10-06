Flash flooding hits Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) –– Northwest Arkansas was hit with flash flooding early Sunday with nearly 9 inches of rain falling in some areas.

KNWA Chief Meteorologist, Dan Skoff said some areas have been hit with over 9 inches of rain based on radar estimates. He said the estimates are matching up with rain gages in the impacted areas.

Below are radar estimated precipitation totals.

Skoff said the rain is continuing to fall and the area is under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Rogers AR, Bentonville AR, Bella Vista AR until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/qHYD95RjKR — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) October 6, 2019

In a 12 hour span, Benton County has seen a majority of the rain.

Here are photos from viewers from across NWA.

This video from a view show water flowing over the top of the dam at City Lake Siloam Springs.