Flu clinic held in Springdale today

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health will offer flu vaccinations at the Jones Center for families in Springdale until 6 p.m.

People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

“We want Washington County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” Robin Thomas, Washington County Health Unit Administrator, said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year’s vaccine protects against the flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.