Flu dangers in kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Flu rates are higher in Northwest Arkansas this year than in the past, according to Robert Williams, Arkansas Children’s Northwest Physician Doctor.

He said there is more of the flu “B” strain than flu “A” strain.

The strains have similar symptoms but flu “B” has more symptoms of stomach issues and vomiting.

Older adults and young children are most vulnerable.

Dr. Williams said if you think you have the flu, be sure to stay hydrated and control your fever with over-the-counter medicine like Tylenol or Motrin.