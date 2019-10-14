Doctors recommend getting the flu shot sooner rather than later

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Flu season is here and doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention states almost 80,000 people died from the flu last year and doctors say the vaccination is the best way to protect yourself.

Dr. Chuck Smith with Northwest Health said flu season has started earlier than normal this year, and so the sooner you can get the shot, the better.

Kids, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk to get the disease, but it’s important for everybody to get the shot to protect the people around them.

“Side effects are very minimal,” said Kim Arnold, chief nursing officer at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. “The pain is for a brief second compared to what you may go through if you get the flu.”

