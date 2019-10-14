Flu virus becomes stronger in cold weather, doctor says

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s flu season, and the virus gets stronger during the winter, according to a local doctor. With temperatures dropping, Northwest Arkansans must take steps to protect themselves.

Dr. Randy Conover is a family physician in Centerton, and he said the flu virus lives for about an hour when it’s warm but lasts nearly a day in the cold. The virus itself has an outer layer that hardens in cold weather, making it less likely to die.

“They’ve even done studies with guinea pigs,” Conover said. “The colder the environment, the easier it was for the flu to be passed around…and the warmer, the slower it is.”

Conover said humans are more likely to gather together during the winter, meaning the virus can spread much more easily.

People who are 65+ and have high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes have a higher chance of a heart attack if they get the flu—six times higher, to be exact. He said that should be motivation for people to be careful this flu season.