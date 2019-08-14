Football, Food And Full Stadium Beverage Options

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When Razorback fans arrive to cheer on the Hogs this season, they can take advantage of an expanded menu of food and beverage options throughout Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Beginning with the 2019 season, fans will be able to purchase beer and wine in public areas of the stadium. Alcoholic beverages at Razorback football games have been available since 2014, but previously have only been available in suites and private club areas. The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

A variety of Anheuser Busch and CORE Brewing products as well as a limited wine selection will be available throughout the stadium. Additionally, Miller/Coors products will be available in all club areas.

Consistent with SEC guidelines, alcoholic beverages will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations and not by vendors in seating areas. Identification checks will be required of every person at the point of each sale and alcohol will be dispensed in cups. A limit of two servings per person will be allowed in each transaction. Sales of alcohol will be halted at the end of the third quarter of the game.

Fans may also take advantage of a new rideshare program with discounted rates. Sponsors Anheuser Busch and Lyft encourage safe driving by providing a $5 Lyft ride discount to and from each Razorback Football game. The designated Rideshare Drop/Pickup zone is located at the Student Union just east of the stadium. A designated driver awareness program will also be implemented, encouraging fans to plan ahead on transportation options if they wish to consume alcohol on game day.

Alcohol will not be allowed in the University of Arkansas student seating section, located in the lower east grandstand of the stadium. Beer and wine sale kiosks will also not be located in the immediate proximity of the student section. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will be designated for use by the University of Arkansas’ Division of Student Affairs for alcohol related education and programming for university students.

Once again, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will feature fan-friendly prices on some of the most popular concession items in the stadium, including hot dogs, sodas and popcorn. To assist fans looking for specific food items in the stadium, food maps with locations of where those concession items are available, will be included on the Razorback Gameday App to help fans more efficiently plan their gameday dining. Fans in north end zone premium areas will also be able to reference menu boards both in their club areas and on the Razorback Gameday App.

Whether it is food, beverages, Razorback merchandise, sponsored promotions or more, fans can take advantage of some special offers during “Happy Hour,” the first hour that gates are open for each game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Gates to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium open two hours prior to kickoff.

During Happy Hour fans will have access to special merchandise discounts, concessions promotions, fan-friendly contests, expanded videoboard content, sponsored prizes, spirit squad engagement and many other surprises. Fans should note that alcoholic beverages will not be among the items discounted as part of the promotion. So, fans plan on arriving early to enjoy some pre-game atmosphere and savings all while getting ready to Call the Hogs!

Arkansas opens the 2019 football season on August 31 at 3 p.m. against Portland State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. For more information on season tickets or single-game tickets to any of the Razorbacks’ six on-campus home games, visitArkansasRazorbacks.com or contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.