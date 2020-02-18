Forgetting our forefathers

"The more that we know about our past presidents, the more that we can think about how we want to build the future that we want for our country," Flannery said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many people are off on President’s Day, but do they actually know the forefathers of the United States?

KNWA went on a mission to ask people trivia questions and test their knowledge — asking if they could identify certain presidents by their pictures.

Who is this? (shows a picture of Andrew Jackson)

“Ooooo James Madison, I wanna guess but I’m not sure,” University of Arkansas Senior Michael Wood said.

What about this guy? (shows a picture of Dwight D. Eisenhower)

“Would that be Truman maybe?” Wood said. “I just have no idea.

What about this guy? (shows a picture of Harry S. Truman)

“Oh um…. I have no idea,” Wood said. “Truman?”

Who is this man? (shows a picture of Chester A. Arthur)

“Is that the one who died in the bathtub?” University of Arkansas Sophomores Brielle Gibbs & Carsyn Cann said. “I don’t know his name though.”

After the game, they were asked if they were surprised about how much they knew and didn’t know about the presidents.

“I’m not surprised, I don’t really consider myself very engaged politically,” Wood said. “I’m not the person to know the history of the presidents and I’m not alone.”

“I’m proud, we did pretty well,” Gibbs said.

“That’s kind of bad, I feel like we should know more of them,” Cann said.

Clinton House Museum Manager Flannery Quinn said the results of the trivia game didn’t really surprise her.

She said she hopes that after today though, people can see how President’s Day is such a great day for us to reflect on the people who have shaped this country.

“The more that we know about our past presidents, the more that we can think about how we want to build the future that we want for our country,” Flannery said.

After talking to me today are you going to study a little more on your presidents?

“Maybe I’ll buy one of those sticker books and that’ll be my length of studying,” Wood said with a laugh.